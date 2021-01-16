BLUFF CITY - Frank D. Hunt, age 71, of Bluff City, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center. He was born December 1, 1949 in Bristol, Va., a son of the late Earl Worley Sr. and Artie Belle Rogers Hunt. Frank was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He was a lifelong resident of Sullivan County and retired from Senca Medical Supply. Frank was a member of Hillcrest Independent Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Carolyn R. Plank Hunt; son, Stephen D. Hunt and wife Rosaris Sisa; brothers and sisters, Martha Blake and husband Joe, Glenna Taylor, Earl Worley Hunt, Jr. and wife Nancy; step grandson, Horacio Sisa; special great niece, Trinity Malone; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at the Mountain Home National Cemetery with Pastor Robert Crusenberry officiating. Military honors will be conducted by U.S. Air Force Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be friends and church family.
