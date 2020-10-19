WATAUGA - Frank Barry, 70, Watauga, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020, at Johnson City Medical Center, following a brief illness.
Frank was born on July 19 to the late John and Irene Hyatt Barry.
He founded Barry Heating and Air Conditioning in 1987 and worked until his passing. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and getting together with his family, especially for picnics.
In addition to his parents, Barry is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ralph and Georgia Hyatt.
Survivors include: his wife of 37 years, Carlene Barry; two daughters, Angela Mitchell and her husband Aaron and Bethany Barry; five grandchildren, Ashton, Colby, Deegan, Hudson and Ireland Mitchell; eight siblings, Sandy Tester and her husband Bobby, Caren Ellis and her husband Clark, Sharon Mitchell and her husband Charlie, Mary Sparks, Danny Barry, Mike Barry, and John Barry and his wife Rose; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Cindy Godfrey, Barbara Kimbrel, Debra Moyer, and Bobby Stout.
The family of Frank Barry will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral will follow with Pastor Bryant Collins officiating. The committal service will follow at 11:00 AM on Thursday at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Pastor Hobert Bradshaw officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Please meet at the cemetery by 10:50 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Barry family via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Barry family. (423) 282-1521