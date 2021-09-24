GRAY - Francisca Garcia McReynolds, 92, of Gray, died Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Lucena, Spain, her parents, the late Antonio and Francisca Espino Garcia.
Francisca was a retired homemaker.
She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Francisca enjoyed crocheting and knitting.
In addition to her parents, her husband, Ernest McReynolds, Sr., a sister and two brothers had preceded her in death.
Those left to cherish her memory, two sons and a daughter-in-law, Antonio “Tony” McReynolds, Jose and Shonna McReynolds; a son and daughter from her husband’s first marriage, Ernest McReynolds, Jr. and Linda Humphries (husband, David); two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Bernado and Araceli Garcia, Cristobal and Mari Pepa Garcia; four grandchildren, Elisa, Tricia, Gammon and Benton; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 26, 2021 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm in the Dogwood Chapel of the Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A funeral is scheduled to follow at 4:00 pm. There will be a committal service on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 11:00 am in the Emmert Cemetery / Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery 135 Keenburg Road, Elizabethton. Family and friends are asked to assemble by 10:50 am.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the McReynolds family.