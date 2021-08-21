FORT MYERS, FL – King Rogers, 94, passed away July 1 at Calusa Harbour Assisted Living facility in Fort Myers, FL.
King graduated from Embrey Riddle and went on to graduate from University of FL in mechanical engineering. He was owner, operator of Appalachian Flying Service at Tri City Airport. He and his wife Connie retired to Fort Myers and enjoyed many years of sunshine and boating.
Surviving are his children Bill Rogers, Colonial Heights, Jim Rogers and wife Judy in Colonial Heights and his daughter Lyn Whalen with her husband Kevin of Johnson City. His grandchildren, Tyler Rogers, Paige Rogers and Kate Walsh. His brother John Moore and family in London.
Graveside service will be held at the V.A. on September 24th at 9:30 a.m.