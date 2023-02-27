JONESBOROUGH - Francis Dwight Havens, age 74, of Jonesborough, passed away February 21, 2023 surrounded by his children.
Dwight was born to Althea and Clarence Havens in Red Bank, NJ. At a young age he fell in love with fishing, a pastime he enjoyed with his grandfather, father, and would share with his children.
After graduating from Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School, he began a career drafting for a national engineering consulting group. During that time, he also served as a volunteer firefighter with the Fair Haven and West Long Branch Fire departments. His time with these departments filled him with a sense of pride that he would always carry with him. He moved up the ranks at Fair Haven, earning the title of Chief, before moving to West Long Branch.
When Dwight wasn't working at the drafting table, firefighting, or fishing he was driving road rallies with the Wing & Bonnet Club, where he earned many first-place awards.
His mechanically inclined abilities, combined with his strengths in drafting and numbers, benefited him greatly as a general contractor after relocating his family here to TN. An intelligent man, who loved nature, fishing, and old cars, Dwight was always willing to share stories of his life experiences. If he wasn't working on a motor or mower, or building boats, you could find him out on Watauga.
Dwight is survived by his children and their spouses, Christopher, David and his wife Tammy, Kathleen and her husband Troy, and his grand-children Krystian, Ellie, Nevaeh, Iliana, and Cahan.