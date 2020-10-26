ELIZABETHTON - Frances O. Watson-Blevins, age 85, of Elizabethton, Tennessee passed away at her home on Saturday, October 24, 2020, after an extended illness. She was the daughter of the late Emma Lee Watson Fagan and Stanton Bennett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Rose Lyons and Judy Cook; a brother, Johnny “Pete” Fagan; and a daughter-in-law, Cynthia Blevins.
Frances retired from Baxter Pharmaseal and she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, bowling, jigsaw puzzles, country music and making and giving various crafts.
Those left with treasured memories are Betty Ann Proffitt, Gail White (Gordon), Carmen Timbs (Eddie), David Blevins (Shelia), Kenneth Blevins, Richard Blevins, Becky Gouge (Ronnie) and Debbie Blevins; twelve grandchildren; eleven great –grandchildren; and two great –great grandchildren and one expected great-great grandchild; three sisters, Sue Roe, Barbara Carver and Connie Grindstsaff. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A service to celebrate the life of Frances O. Watson-Blevins will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Thursday, October 29, 2020 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton. A visitation will be conducted from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Thursday.
A graveside service will follow at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Tiffany Reece (granddaughter) who provided much love, dedication and time caring for our beloved mother.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
