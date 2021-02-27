February 18, 1925 - February 5, 2021
Frances Marie Meyer, passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021, surrounded by love, complete comfort and peace. She was surely granted her wish to ‘slide on out of here’ when her time came, and a fitting reminder of Frances's delightful sense of humor.
Frances was deeply loved by her family and friends. Her kindness, thoughtfulness, sense of humor and play, intuitive abilities, quiet elegance, delightful charm, intelligence, and beauty of spirit - all live on through those that had the opportunity to spend time with her. She was always so mindful of others, always focusing on the best in a person, and going out of her way to consider all details as to never offend anyone. It just all seemed to come natural for her. She was a lifelong devotee and student of the research and benefits of healthy eating, nutrition, and preventative medicine.
At 90 years young, Frances founded the Non-Profit, The Drop Collaborative (www.DropCollaborative.com), at Stoney Creek in Elizabethton, TN which has been the recipient of numerous TN State Awards.
Frances was born and raised in Johnson City TN. During WWII, her family moved to New Jersey, where she raised a family with her husband George. After his retirement, she returned with her husband to Elizabethton TN, where she resided until 2013 - when they both moved to Philadelphia PA.
Frances is survived by her daughter, Connie Byers and husband, Ken Skinner; daughter, Pattie Meyer and husband, Joe Meyer; granddaughter, Erin Byers Clarke and husband, Cameron Clark; great granddaughter, Lainey Ruth Clarke; niece, Diane Stizza; and nephew, Michael G. Meyer.