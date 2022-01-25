ELIZABETHTON - Frances Kathern Lowe, Elizabethton, passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022. at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Frances was a life-long resident of Carter County where she worked as a hairdresser in the Stoney Creek community for many years. She later worked at the Johnson City Medical Center in the surgical department until her retirement. She was a member of Lynn Valley Baptist Church where she enjoyed fellowship with her Sunday School Class and Senior’s group.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents: Starling and Clydia Overbay Hodge, her late husband William “Bill” Lowe, and their two sons, Derrick William Lowe and Craig Hamilton Lowe. She was also preceded by four brothers: RC Hodge, Bobby Hodge, Glenn Hodge and Herman Hodge.
Those left to cherish Frances’ memory include her sister and best friend: Christine McClure and brothers: Lawrence (Jenny) Hodge, Richard (Phyllis) Hodge and Hugh James (Diane) Hodge all of Elizabethton, her daughter-in-law: Dr. Elizabeth Pauley Lowe and her beloved grandchildren: Webster and Emma Lowe of Chesapeake City, Maryland who were the light of France’s life. Frances will also be fondly remembered by her many friends, neighbors, nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Dennis Wilson and Lance McClure officiating. Interment will follow in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Music will be provided by Patty Hodge. Friends may register their presence at the funeral home 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday prior to the service, family will not be present due to COVID. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lynn Valley Baptist Church Building Fund, 1367 Broad Street, Elizabethton, Tenn. 37643. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-siteww.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Lowe family.