KINGSPORT - Frances Jane Kramer of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord Thursday September 1, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center after a brief illness. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and nurse. She was born June 29, 1937 in Scott County, VA to the late C.J. Roberts and Georgia Roberts. Frances attended nursing school at Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Roanoke, VA. Frances worked at Johnson City Memorial Hospital and completed her nursing career as Director of Nursing at Northside Hospital in Johnson City until her retirement. She was a Lt. Col in the 912th Army Reserves MASH Unit. She was a dedicated member of Catron’s Chapel Church in Yuma, VA. Frances enjoyed gardening, wildflowers, wild birds, and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, C.J. (Jack) and Georgia Roberts; brother, Charlie Roberts and wife Shirley; and stepdaughter, Terri Kramer.
Frances is survived by her husband, Gerald Kramer; son and daughter-in-law, Don Michael and Christina Hudson; daughter and son-in-law, Beth and George Proffitt; stepdaughter, Debbie Yousafzai; grandchildren, Michael Hudson, Jordan Proffitt, Emily Proffitt, AlamZeb Yousafzai and Madilyn Pereira; sisters, Betty Eads (Gary), and Nancy Jennings (Stuart); many nieces and nephews; and close neighbors and friends, Jack and Tina McNutt.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Mountain Home Veterans National Cemetery. The family requests that masks be worn during services.
In lieu of flowers, her daughter, Beth Proffitt, is setting up a Nursing Scholarship in Frances’s honor. Those interested in donating please contact Beth at [email protected].
