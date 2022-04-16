KINGSPORT - Frances Irene Harrison Minton, 87, Kingsport passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022 in the Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief battle with cancer. She was born September 9, 1934 in Horatio, Arkansas to the late Floy & Allene Gore Harrison. She had lived 49 years in Tennessee. She was a retired employee of Pardners Restaurant in Piney Flats for 33 years. She loved to cook. She was known far and wide for famous gravy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Richard Lewis Minton who passed away January 24, 2004.
Survivors include her son & daughter-in-law: Timothy Alan & Renee Minton. Four Grandchildren: Cory Minton, Courtney Minton Coalson & Husband Carl, Nicholas Minton and Cody Minton & wife Jennifer. Her Brother Kenneth Harrison and wife Betty of Arkansas.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery (Historic Section) with Mr. Danny Minton officiating. Burial will follow the service. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
