JOHNSON CITY - Frances Hopson, 82, Johnson City, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021 in the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. She was born April 8, 1939 in Johnson City to the late Dorothy Woodby. She was a graduate of Happy Valley High School. She was a substitute teacher. She was preceded in death by her husband: Willie Hopson, a daughter Vickie Richard and a sister: Pat Wilson. She was of the Baptist Faith. She loved flowers and loved to crochet.
Survivors include her children: Stanley Hopson, Newport, Steve (Lisa) Hopson, Erwin and Sherry (Chad) Richard, Deer Park, Texas. 8 Grandchildren and Ten Great Grandchildren. A Sister: Tana Willocks of Kentucky. Several nieces & nephews.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Thursday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Kevin Laws officiating. Graveside Service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, September 17, 2021 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery (New Section) 215 Heroes Drive, Mountain Home. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in memory of Mrs Hopson to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 37105. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 9:50 a.m. Friday. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Hopson family