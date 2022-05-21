Frances Helen Pate went home to her Savior on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. She now has full clarity after a long battle with dementia. Helen was the wife of her Marine sweetheart, Arnold "Bud" Pate for 61 years. She was an incredible pastor's wife with an amazing heart for Christian service and ministry. She loved teaching her ladies Sunday school class, and was extremely well read. She and her husband often opened their home to visiting evangelists and missionaries. She wanted people to know Jesus Christ and to grow in their relationship with Him.
She loved the outdoors and received great enjoyment gardening and growing flowers. She was known far and wide for her cooking. She used her gift of cooking to welcome friends and strangers alike. Though she worked outside the home for a few years, she treasured building a loving home as a home maker.
Her home was a place of comfort and fellowship for all who visited.
Her most prized possession, however, was her family. She so loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Her family knew they were loved and appreciated by her hugs and encouragement.
Helen was born September 13, 1936 to the late Sherman Jarrett and Rosa Whittimore Jarrett. Following the death of her mother, she was raised by her father and step-mother, Frances Sparks Lewis Jarrett.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Cecil “Bud” Pate, her brothers, Bud Jarrett, William "Dusty" Lewis, Fred Jarrett, Foy Jarrett, and by her sisters, Florence Whitehead, Thelma Holt, and Edna Crumley.
Those left to cherish her memory include two daughters, Cindy Harris (Larry) of Unicoi, Elaine Pugh (Alan) of Johnson City, and one son Steve Pate (Traci) of Jonesborough. Seven grandchildren, Stacey Mayfield of Johnson City, Stephanie Harris of Unicoi, Ashley Davenport of Johnson City, Taylor Pugh(Lacy) of Austin Texas, Spencer Pugh (Kelly) of Knoxville, Jordan Pate (Holly) of Gray, and Kati Sheffield (Jerry) of Jonesborough. Fourteen great-grandchildren, Noah Mayfield, Holden Mayfield, Garrett Treadway (deceased), Haley Howard, Kasey Howard, Jadey Howard, Jackson Davenport, Bryson Davenport, Everson Wynne, Maddie Pugh, Abram Pugh, Maverick Pugh, Silas Pate, and Ryder Pate.
She is survived by three brothers, Frank Jarrett (Ina) of Johnson City, Farrell Jarrett (Shirley) of Mt. Sterling Kentucky, and Carl Lewis (Martha) of Gray, and one sister Sarah Edwards (Garry) of Johnson City, two sisters-in-law, Sue Jarrett of Johnson City, and Thelma Smith of Johnson City.
Special thanks to her wonderful pastor, Jayson Royston and all of the Boones Creek Baptist Church family.
Funeral services for Frances Helen Pate will be conducted on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 7:00 P.M. in the chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services with Pastor Garry Edwards officiating.
The Pate family will receive friends on Monday, May 23, 2022 after 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. in the chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services.
A committal service will be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. in the Mountain Home National Cemetery, Historical Annex with Taylor Pugh, Spencer Pugh, Jordan Pate, Jerry Sheffield, Larry Harris, Noah Mayfield, Holden Mayfield, Jackson Davenport, Silas Pate, and Steve Pate serving as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery no later than 10:50 A.M.
The Pate family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff and residents of Princeton Assisted Living, Amedisys Hospice Care, and the staff of The Waters. The family also wishes to thank Logan Mooney for styling mom's hair and always treating her so well at the salon.
Flowers may be sent to Tetrick Funeral Home. Donations in Helen's memory should be sent to The Lamplight Theatre, 140 Broad Street, Kingsport Tennessee 37660.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Pate Family.