Frances Dawson Porter Harmon was born on March 4, 1937, in Bluefield, WV to George and Grace Meade Dawson. She entered the arms of Jesus at the age of 86 on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at the home of her son and daughter-in-law where she had been lovingly cared for in recent months due to declining health.
She was one of 10 children. Upon the death of her mother when she was just 3 years old, she came to live at Holston United Methodist Home for Children in Greeneville, TN along with her sisters. She would eventually be adopted by the Rev. Robert Frank and Christine Porter. She married the love of her life O.T. Harmon, Jr. on December 7, 1968, and they would enjoy 53 years of marriage until his death in May 2022. Frances was a long-time member of Seviers United Methodist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir and participating in the women’s activities of the church over the years. She worked at the old Johnson City Memorial Hospital, Asbury Nursing Home and eventually retired from Greene Valley Development Center. Frances enjoyed working on the farm and selling plants and vegetables along with her husband down on the Nolichucky River. She loved her many cats and pets over the years. Frances greatest joy in life was her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved all of them dearly and loved to hear about what they were doing in life. They brought much laughter to her life and many smiles to her face.
Mrs. Harmon was preceded in death by her husband, O.T. Harmon, Jr. Her parents George and Grace Meade Dawson and her adoptive parents, Rev. Robert Frank and Christine Porter. Sisters: Trula King, Talma Hogan, Mary Ann Broyles, and Emma Lou Myers. Brother, George Littleton Dawson, Jr. Granddaughter, Talithia Shontel.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in law Christine and Rev. Paul Rebelo of WV. Her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Kim Harmon of Jonesborough. 6 Grandchildren: Hali (Cole) Allen, Allison (Chase) Foster, Rev. Lawrence (Christina) Rebelo, Emily Rebelo, Montgomery Rebelo, Rachel Rebelo, 3 Great-grandchildren, Savannah, Shiloh and Seelie. Sisters, Peggy Seay of Greeneville, Shirley Woods of Las Vegas, Carolyn (Dave) Gass of Knoxville. Brothers, Chris (Sherry) Porter of Pigeon Forge, Michael McClarity and Chad Hatcher of Virginia. Many nieces and nephews. Frances is also survived by a very special friend Nicholas Elliot who she loved just as much as her other grandkids.
Special thanks to her Niece Amy Davis and her Nephew Mike Hogan for their love and support.
The family would like to thank Dr. Hoover, Dr. Jones and Amedisys Hospice for the care, love and compassion they showed Frances.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 pm Friday, March 31, 2023, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be conducted 11:00 am Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with the Rev. Paul Rebelo officiating followed by a graveside and committal service at Seviers United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Memorials in memory of Frances may be made to Seviers United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund in care of Angie Bennett, 701 Highway 107, Jonesborough, TN 37659.