ELIZABETHTON - Frances Carol Wells, age 75 of Elizabethton, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021 in the Hillview Health & Rehabilitation in Elizabethton. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Frances Ward McCants, born to them on December 6, 1945 in Memphis, Tennessee.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Wells and one great-grandson, Brantley Coker.
Frances is survived by her loving children; Anita Burnette (John), Teresa Dugger, Robert Hignite (Kristy), Tony Hignite (Rachel) and Wendy Lee (Randy); 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and one brother, Robert McCants (Pat.) She is also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends left behind to cherish her memory.
Cremation services will be private to the family.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Wells Family.