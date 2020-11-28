JOHNSON CITY - Frances Bennett, 70 of Johnson City, TN went home to be with her Lord and Savior on November 20, 2020. She is finally at rest and free from pain brought on by several illnesses.
Frances graduated from Jonesborough High School in 1968. She later graduated from business school as well . She was a life long resident of Johnson City. She was also a life long member of her beloved Locust Street Church of Christ. Mrs. Bennett was a giving and gentle soul. If she knew someone had a need, she met it. She always pointed others to Christ, some times with words but always by her life. She loved her God and her family. She will be sorely missed but thought of fondly and often.
Mrs. Bennett is proceeded in death by her mother and father, Andrew and Eva Moody. She is preceded by her dearly beloved husband, Robert Edward Bennett. She leaves behind one sister, Eva Estelle Moody of Johnson City; one daughter and son in law, Ricky and Diana Laws of Duffield, VA; one grandson and granddaughter in law, Caleb and Danielle Laws, and two greatly beloved great grandchildren, Blakely Lynn (3) and Elisha James Laws (1) also of Duffield, VA.
She also leaves her beloved step son and daughter in law, Barry and Cindy Bennett of Mascot and 2 granddaughters and 3 grandsons Victoria, Levi, Rachael and Nathaniel, her husband, Adam and Charlie. In addition she also leaves behind a step daughter and son in law, Rusty and Denise Miller.
We will not be having a service at this time. However we will have a celebration of her life on Good Friday, April 2nd, 2021. We will post on Funeral Home Website and Facebook in regards to time and location.
