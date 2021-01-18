HAMPTON - Ford Jackson Townsend, 70, Hampton, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020 in the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. He was a native of Carter County. Ford was a graduate of Hampton High School and Steed College. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. Ford was preceded in death by his father: Claude Townsend, a son: Mike Townsend and a brother: Foster Miller. His Grandparents: Nannie & A.J. Miller
Survivors include his children: Coty Townsend, Gary Townsend and Michael Ensor. Three Grandchildren: Rylan Crabtree, Hank Combs and Danielle Ensor. His Mother; Rhoda Miller McKinney. A Brother: Tony Townsend, a sister: Rosalee McKinney, several nieces & nephews. A special friend: Val Deaton.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at at his residence, 1297 Rittertown Rd. Hampton, Tn 37658. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Mr. Townsend to the Boys Town, 200 Flanagan Blvd., PO Box 6000, Boys Town NE 68010-9988 or St. Joseph’s Indian School PO Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.net,
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Townsend family