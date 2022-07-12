Floyd JR Fannon (Shorty) Jul 12, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Floyd JR Fannon (Shorty) 78, Kingsport, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022. For full obituary and service information, please visit www.morrisbaker.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kingsport Floyd Jr Fannon Pass Away Shorty Obituary Information Service Recommended for you Johnson City Press ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.