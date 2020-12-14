ELIZABETHTON - Floyd Donald Nave, 78, Elizabethton, went home to be with his Lord, Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Sylvester & Zora Miller Nave. Floyd was a 1960 graduate of Elizabethton High School. He served in the United States Army. He was a Supervisor at North American Rayon Corporation until its closing and retired from the housekeeping Department of the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. He was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church where he was Chairman of the Deacon Board and was teacher of the Darrell White Sunday School Class for several years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years Alice Bradshaw Nave who passed away January 24, 2020, by two sisters: Dolores and Shirley and a brother: Jim.
Survivors include his sons: Kenneth Nave & wife Stephanie and Craig Nave & wife Starr. His Grandchildren: Matthew Nave & wife Whitney, Conner Nave, Hayden Nave and Mahala Nave. A great Grandchild: Adelaide Nave. Several nieces & nephews.
Graveside Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery (New Section) 215 Heroes Drive, Mountain Home, Tn. with Pastor Nathan Jennings officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from family, friends and members of First Free Will Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers make donations in memory of Mr. Nave to the First Free Will Baptist Church, 706 First Street, Elizabethton, Tn. 37643. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 9:50 a.m. Thursday. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Nave family.