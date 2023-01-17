HAMPTON - Floyd Campbell, 74, Hampton, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 in the Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Choncy Butler & Flora Morgan Campbell. He was a 1965 graduate of Unaka High School. He was employed at North American Rayon Corporation for 35 years and retired from Greenway Company, Bluff City. Floyd loved restoring Antique Cars and loved cats. He was one of the founders of the Carter County Car Club. He was of the Baptist Faith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters: Darlene Taylor and Edith Davies.

Survivors include his very, very special girlfriend: Ethel Hatley. One Brother: Lloyd (Elizabeth) Campbell, Elizabethton. Two Sisters: Erlene (Cecil) Weeks and Bobbie Jean (Rodney) Bailey, all of Elizabethton. Several nieces and nephews. Also, his several cats including a special one “Pumper Nichol”.