CHUCKEY - Floyd B. Graham, 87, of Chuckey, the South Central Community, passed away Sunday evening, January 10, 2021, at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He was a farmer and former employee of Sam Moore Chair Factory.
Floyd was a member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church at South Central.
Survivors include one son: Dwayne Graham and his girlfriend: Diane Johnson; one brother: Aubra Graham both of South Central; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Connie Graham in 2009; parents: Albert and Martha Graham; three brothers: Shelby, Edward, and Bill Graham.
At his request there will be no formal visitation or service. He will be laid to rest with his wife in Liberty Cemetery at a later date.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.