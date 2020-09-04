JOHNSON CITY- Florine Buck Lick, 92, of Johnson City, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, September 3, 2020, after passing peacefully at her home.
She was born June 20, 1928, in Dickenson, VA, to the late Robert and Roxie Nave Buck. At the age of six months Mrs. Lick’s mother passed and she was raised by her loving Grandparents Dan and Ethel Berry Nave of Carter County.
Mrs. Lick was a graduate of Happy Valley High School and was a lifelong, active member of Taylor Memorial United Methodist Church where she had served as song leader and Sunday School teacher in years past. She retired from Thomas Industries after 30 years of service.
Mrs. Lick was an avid reader and a patron of the arts. She loved watching birds and her Atlanta Braves. When she was able, she loved to travel and see new places and people. She lived for her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom will always hold her precious and dear in their hearts.
In addition to her parents and grandparents, Mrs. Lick was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Charles Lick; sister, Sylvia Story; and brother, Harlan Buck.
Mrs. Lick is survived by her three daughters: Brenda (Richard) Byrd and Suellen Rose of Johnson City, and Tammy (Chuck) Adams of Granite Falls, NC; her seven grandchildren: Millie Jones, Dean Hill, Chad Bennett, Brad Bennett, Nathan Adams, Sarah Christas and Rachel Kersey; and two great-grandchildren: Ethan Bennett and Sofia Bennett.
The family would like to express our deepest gratitude to Kathy Sams and Lisa Vatterrot for the loving and compassionate care they provided Mrs. Lick in her final days.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Michael Hawkins officiating. Pall Bearers will be Dean Hill, Chad Bennett, Brad Bennett, Nathan Adams, Ethan Bennett and Michael Hawkins. Family and friends are asked to gather at the cemetery by 1:50 PM.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com.
