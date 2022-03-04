Florian Ray Street, 49 years old, devoted father of three sons, got his wings in his sleep the early morning of Wednesday March 2nd, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by family at his sisters' home in Johnson City, TN formally his grandmother's home where he had many happy memories.
He was born on January 13th, 1973 in a snow storm. He was a lifelong resident of Buladean, North Carolina. A dedicated and beloved father to
3 sons. Florian was a cherished son, brother, nephew, cousin, uncle, and friend.
He grew up surrounded by a large family with 5 sisters, several uncles, aunts, and cousins. He spent his childhood in the fields, woods, and mountains of Buladean. He was influenced by his family to be a loyal, loving, and a caring man, always giving his time and devotion to friends, family, and his sons. He developed a great sense of humor and was always a prankster, especially to his sisters and cousins.
Florian was a graduate of Mitchell High School and a licensed Electrician. He was considered the, “2nd best Electrician in the world,”
by many of his co-workers. He made friends everywhere he worked from where he started at Taylor Togs, to Sibelco in North Carolina. Florian was a member of Middle District Freewill Baptist Church. He loved the Lord and knew where his strength came from. Isaiah 40:31- “But they that wait upon the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.” Florian was a motorcycle enthusiast, enjoyed fishing, guns, camping, 4-wheelers, and traveling. One of Florian’s loves was to get on his Harley with his friends and make an adventure of his own throughout the Appalachian Mountains. Florian also was a proud owner and breeder of Dobermans; Spike was his buddy.
Florian is preceded in death by his father Fred Street, sister Evelyn Thomas, grandparents Florian and Irene Miller, Charlie and Frances Street, several uncles, aunts, and cousins.
Florian is survived by his children Austin Street (girlfriend Amanda), Trent Street, and Riley Street, his mother Dolores Street, sisters Florence Street, Dot Hughes, Sara Ledford (Shannon), Paula Starnes (Michael), nephews Kyle and Noah Ledford, nieces Stephanie Brumit (Adam), Lura Nentrup, and a host of family members, friends, a loving church and community.
Funeral Serivices will be held Saturday, March 5th at 3pm at Middle District Freewill Baptist Church Bakersville, NC with Blain Whitson officiating. Interment will follow at the Charlie and Frances Street Cemetery.
Memorials may be made on behalf of his 3 sons to Florence Street 2135 David Miller Rd. Johnson City TN 37604