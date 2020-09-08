BLUFF CITY - Florence Miller, age 88, of Bluff City, passed away on Tuesday, September 08, 2020 at her residence with her family by her side. She was a daughter of the late Robert Lee Morris, Sr. and Virginia May Morris and was born in Carter County on April 13, 1932. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Dana Miller; two sisters, Grace Reed and Patsy Oliver; and one brother, Fred Morris.
Florence was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and loved spending time with her family. She was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church and enjoyed flowers, gardening and cooking.
Those left to cherish her memory include one son, Danny Ray Miller (Jennifer); one daughter, Sharon M. Winstead (Ronnie); four grandchildren, Josh Gouge (Kimberly), Chris Miller (Sabrina), Matt Miller (Brooke) and Dustin Miller (Meagan Renfro); seven great-grandchildren, Shelby Miller, Brayden Miller, Kayleigh Miller, Levi Miller, Addison Miller, Evelyn Miller and Neyland Miller; one brother, Robert Morris (Carolyn); one sister, Annie Parlier; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Sunrise Cemetery, Bluff City with Pastor Robert English officiating. Active pallbearers will be Chris Miller, Matt Miller, Dustin Miller, Josh Gouge, Billy Wayne Miller, Jason Miller and Michael Miller. Everyone will meet at the cemetery at 10:50 am on Friday.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
Mrs. Miller and her family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton.