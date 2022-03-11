FLAG POND - Florence Mildred Ray, age 93, of Flag Pond, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Unicoi County Hospital. A native of Erwin, Florence is a daughter of the late Jobie and Vergie (Cutshall) Ramsey. She attended the Church of God and was formerly employed by Morrill Electric, Industrial Garment and White’s Fresh Foods. Florence enjoyed quilting, crocheting, cooking, gardening, and canning. In addition to her parents, Florence is preceded in death by her husband, William H. Ray; son-in-law, Alfred Ramsey; and daughter, Darlene Riddle.
Florence Mildred Ray has left behind to cherish her memory: sister: Helen Tilson; son, Donald Ray, and Martha Ray; daughters: Agnes Ramsey and Joyce Cole and husband, James; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Florence Mildred Ray in a Celebration of Life service to be held at 12:00 pm on Monday, March 14, 2022, in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Bishop John Edwards will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 11:00 am on Monday and will continue until service time at Valley Funeral Home. A committal service will be held in Evergreen Cemetery following the Celebration of Life. Those attending the committal should meet at Valley Funeral Home by 12:00 pm on Monday to go in procession to the cemetery. Serving as active pallbearers will be John Ray, Chris Boings, Nick Boings, Jason McConnell, Rocky Price, and Joe Gouge.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on our Facebook page at Valley Funeral Home. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Florence Mildred Ray through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.