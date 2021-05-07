PLANO, TX - Florence Inez Nave Tucker, 95, formerly of Elizabethton, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 26, 2021 in Plano, Texas. She was the daughter of the late Red William and Julia Goodwin Nave and was born in Johnson County, Tennessee (old Butler). In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Lucien Garrison; second husband, Richard "Fred" Tucker Sr.; five brothers, Luther, Stanford "Peg," Carl, Robert, Red W. Jr., and Harry Nave; and one sister, Anna Lou Burleson.
Mrs. Tucker was a long-time member of Immanuel Baptist Church, where she attended since childhood and was a founding member of the church choir. In her senior years, she moved her letter of membership to First Baptist Elizabethton. She was a world traveler, a finance career woman, a sports fan, a party hostess, a theme park lover, and an athlete. Tiny but mighty, "Memaw" jitterbug danced, golfed, and cheered her Tennessee Volunteers and Elizabethton's minor league baseball team all the way into her 90s.
She is survived by her son, Tyson Garrison and wife Jean of Carrollton, Texas; two granddaughters, Amy (Brad) and Lindsay (Jude); five great-granddaughters, Claire, Camille, Georgiana, DeltaMay, and Kit; a stepson, Fredie Tucker (Debbie); a stepdaughter, Kathy Bradshaw (Bill); five step-grandchildren; and 3 step-great grandchildren. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
A service to honor and celebrate the life of Mrs. Tucker was held on Saturday April 3, 2021 at The North Dallas Funeral Home in Farmers Branch, Texas.
In accordance with Mrs. Tucker's wishes, final internment and a graveside service will take place at Happy Valley Memorial Park, Elizabethton, Tennessee on May 13, 2021 at 11:00 am. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 AM on Saturday.
Those who wish to express condolences may make donations to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital in her memory.
Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton is serving the Tucker family.