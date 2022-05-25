WATAUGA - Florence Heaton, 78, Watauga, went to Heaven to meet her Lord and Savior, on Monday, May 23, 2022, at her home, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Florence was a native of Black Wolfe, WV, and been a resident here for most of her life.
She was a daughter of the late Samuel Jonathan and Dora Mae Duncan Feathers.
Florence worked several years as a Scrub Nurse in Labor and Delivery at the Johnson City Memorial Hospital and Johnson City Medical Center, retiring in 1990.
She was an active member of Pleasant Hill Church of the Brethren, where she loved her church family.
Florence loved gardening, and especially enjoyed her flowers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rondall Hugo Heaton, Sr. in 2014, a brother, Arthur Feathers, and an infant sister, Rebecca Ellen Feathers.
Florence is survived by two daughters, Theresa Pickle and husband Ivan, Johnson City, Deanna Heaton, Piney Flats; two sons, Rondall H. Heaton, Jr. and wife Lisa, Watauga, William Brian Heaton and wife Sarah, Johnson City; four grandchildren, Christopher Heaton, Caitlin Fulford, Meagan Pickle and Abigail Heaton; two great-grandchildren, Ezrah and Caydence Fulford; one sister, Frances Jeanette Buckland and husband Charles, FL; six brothers, Robert Wayne Feathers, PA, Samuel Jerome Feathers, MI, Charles Richard Feathers, MI, Stanley Delano Feathers, IN, Joseph Roger Feathers, MI, and Sherman Woodrow Feathers, MI; several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give a special “thank you” to nurses Greg & Candice, Chaplain Anna, and staff of Ballad Hospice.
The graveside funeral service will be held Friday, May 27, 2022, at 2:00 P.M., in the Historic Site of Mountain Home National Cemetery, with Pastor George Jones, officiating. Florence’s brothers will serve as pallbearers. Those planning to attend are to meet at the cemetery at 1:50 P.M. Friday.
The family requests that memorial contributions in-lieu-of flowers be made to Pleasant Hill Church of the Brethren, 345 Pleasant Hill Rd., Blountville, TN 37617.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Johnson City, is honored to serve the Heaton family. (928-6111)