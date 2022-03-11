ELIZABETHTON - Florence Ella Pearce, age 86, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 10, 2022 from the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Florence was born in Elizabethton to the late Hobart Emerson Simerly and Maude Peeks Simerly. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Cecil Pearce; and a brother, Howard Simerly.
Florence was a charter member of East River Park Christian Church and also a member of Borderview Christian Church. Florence had worked as a graphic designer for Arcadia Graphics and enjoyed traveling to the beach, line dancing, painting, cooking and catering weddings. Her greatest joy came from spending time and loving on her grandchildren and great grandchildren as they were her greatest joy!
Those left to cherish Florence’s memory include her son, Jeff Pearce of Elizabethton; two grandchildren, Jordan (Emily) Pearce of Kingsport and Justin (Amanda) Kilby of Jonesborough; three great grandchildren, Baylee Pearce, Brooklyn Pearce and James Pearce; two sisters, Helen Simerly of Elizabethton and Mary Lou Kilby of Johnson City; several nieces and nephews also survive.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Florence Ella Pearce will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Sunday, March 13, 2022 in the Borderview Christian Church with Mr. Scott Fisher, minister officiating. Music will be under the direction of Scott Reynolds and Ray Don Markland. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the church prior to the service on Sunday or at the residence at any time.
The graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Jordan Pearce, Justin Kilby, Raymond Morton, Scotty Kilby, Scott Reynolds and Joel Norris. Honorary pallbearers will be the Men of Borderview Christian Church. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Mountain Home National Cemetery at 1:50 PM on Tuesday.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Borderview Christian Church, 1338 Bristol Highway, Elizabethton, TN 37643 in honor of Florence Ella Pearce.
Words of comfort can be sent to the family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Florence Ella Pearce. Phone – (423) 542-2232 or obituary line information (423) 543-4917.