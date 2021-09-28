KINGSPORT - Florence Docia Crowe Robinette, 86, of Kingsport, Tennessee went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 27, 2021. Throughout the day and night, Florence was surrounded by her family including all her children and grandchildren. She passed peacefully holding hands with the love of her life, husband Don, and her granddaughter Abby.
Florence, the 7th of ten siblings, was born on June 10, 1935 in Dennis Cove, Hampton, Tennessee to May Belle Barnett Crowe and Ernest Crowe. Florence and Donald (Don) Robinette were married on March 28, 1959 and recently happily celebrated their 62nd and one-half anniversary. She was an active member of St. Matthew’s United Methodist Church and enjoyed helping with the food pantry on Saturdays. Florence attended Beauty School in Kingsport and owned Florence’s Beauty Salon for over 50 years. She enjoyed washing, cutting, perming, coloring, and fixing hair for all her many customers and family. She best enjoyed talking and sharing memories with everyone.
Florence is preceded in death by her parents, May Belle and Ernest; her brothers Jim, Harold, and Carl; her sisters Marie and Jane; and her beloved Aunts Ruby and Trudy.
Left to cherish Florence’s memories, especially her delicious and much requested macaroni and cheese and cheesy potato casserole, are her loving husband Don; son and daughter-in-law Bryan and Camille Robinette of Salisbury, NC; her daughter and son-in-law Lisa and Jasen Wells of Kingsport, TN; and five grandchildren who was their dearly loved Mammaw - C.J. Wells (Kelsey), Jayna Gabriel (Jon), and Abigail, Zachary, and Alexander Robinette. She was also blessed with one great grandson, Caden Jack Wells. Florence is also survived by two sisters Shirley and Edith and two brothers Alfred (Phyllis) and Bea (Patsy)
A funeral service for the family will be held at 2pm at East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens with Pastors Ray Amos and Michelle Malcolm officiating. A private family graveside service will follow. Pallbearers are family members Bryan, Zachary, and Alexander Robinette, Jasen and C.J. Wells, and Jon Gabriel.
The family would like to thank all the many friends who checked in on Florence and Don. A special thank you is extended to Avalon Hospice, Holston Manor, and East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens for all the care, kindness, and compassion given to both Florence and Don. The family is also very grateful to one special lady, Rhonda Kilgore, who was both a friend and caretaker. May Florence’s memories be cherished in our minds and always in our hearts.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Robinette family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport TN, 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081