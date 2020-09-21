JOHNSON CITY - Florence Bell Potter, 97, Johnson City passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was a native of Unicoi County and was a daughter of the late James and Celia Garland Bell. Mrs. Bell had worked for Southern Pottery and attended Keystone Freewill Baptist Church and McKinley Bible Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Reed Potter in 1981; a son, Ronnie Potter; also four brothers and four sisters.
Survivors include two sons, Mike Potter and Gary Potter and wife, Linda all of Johnson City; extended family, Krissy Adams, Kendyl Adams and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Mrs. Potter will be conducted at 7:00 PM Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Rev. Lenny Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until the service hour. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, September 24, 2020 in the Bell Cemetery, Limestone Cove Road, Unicoi. Active pallbearers will be Brad Teague, Gary Shell, Mike Blevins, Jackie Hughes, Gary Milhorn and Ricky Campbell. Honorary pallbearers will be Brownie King, Ron Turner, Dick Pectol, H.D. Carden and Jake Williams. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery.
The family would like to give special thanks to Patsy Shaver and Debbie Fitzgerald for the care and compassion provided to Mrs. Potter.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, Johnson City. 423-928-2245