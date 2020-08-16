JONESBOROUGH - Florence Ball, 90, Jonesborough, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Florence was born in Unicoi County to the late Joe and Laura DeWeese Loyd. She was a member of Sinking Creek Baptist Church for over 50 years, and was retired from Texas Instruments.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her siblings, Mack Loyd, Ralph Loyd, David Loyd, and Kathleen Ray.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving, devoted husband of 68 years, Robert Ball; daughter, Sharon Griffin and husband Harold; son Jeffrey Ball and wife Martie; grandsons, Aaron Griffin and wife Kristin and Brett Ball; great-grandchildren, Jozlyn, Boaz and Geneva Griffin; siblings, Doyle Ray and Eloise Foster.
There will be a private graveside service at Roselawn Memory Gardens.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com
