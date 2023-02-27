BLOUNTVILLE - Florence Agnes Reed passed away on Monday, February 27, 2023, at Greystone Healthcare in Blountville, Tennessee. Born in London, England, she met and married her beloved husband where together they traveled the world through his service to the U. S. Air Force. Florence was an active member of Boones Creek United Methodist Church, and she enjoyed going to her children’s and grandchildren’s sports activities and cheering them on.

Mrs. Reed was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Reed; daughter, Sandra Bradley and two great grandsons. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Clarke Reed and wife, Sherry of Blountville, TN, Stuart Reed and wife, Barbara of Kingsport, TN; daughter, Shelagh Edwards and husband, Randy of Jonesborough, TN; 17 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren, and brother, Terry Marshall and wife Gillian of Australia.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Recommended for you