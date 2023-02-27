BLOUNTVILLE - Florence Agnes Reed passed away on Monday, February 27, 2023, at Greystone Healthcare in Blountville, Tennessee. Born in London, England, she met and married her beloved husband where together they traveled the world through his service to the U. S. Air Force. Florence was an active member of Boones Creek United Methodist Church, and she enjoyed going to her children’s and grandchildren’s sports activities and cheering them on.
Mrs. Reed was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Reed; daughter, Sandra Bradley and two great grandsons. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Clarke Reed and wife, Sherry of Blountville, TN, Stuart Reed and wife, Barbara of Kingsport, TN; daughter, Shelagh Edwards and husband, Randy of Jonesborough, TN; 17 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren, and brother, Terry Marshall and wife Gillian of Australia.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 2, 2023, from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon in the Chapel at East Tennessee Funeral Home, 2630 Highway 75, Blountville, TN. A service will follow at 12:00 noon with Pastor Larry Shropshire officiating. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm on March 2nd, at Mountain Home National Cemetery, 215 Heroes Drive, Mountain Home, TN. Mrs. Reed’s grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
East Tennessee Funeral Home & Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Florence Agnes Reed.