Flora Belle Jackson, 86, formerly of the Fish Springs community of Butler, TN, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Fayetteville, NC. She was the daughter of the late Walter and Elsie (Whitehead) Bailey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Goldie Whaley, John Bailey, Willie Bailey, Liz Bailey and Loretta Carr.
Flora was a military veteran who served in the Women’s Army Corps (WAC) from 1954-1956. She enjoyed animals, had a green thumb, loved gardening – especially growing flowers and spending time with her family and many friends.
Survivors include her four children, Robbi Jackson of Fayetteville, NC; Billie Cole (Charles) of Kingsport; Dennis Jackson of Hampton; and Johnny Jackson of Fayetteville, NC; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service to honor the life of Flora Belle Jackson will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the Bailey Family Cemetery (Whaley Town Road in Butler, TN). Everyone will meet at the cemetery at 10:50 am.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com