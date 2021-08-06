JONESBOROUGH - Flem Allen Arrowood, 83, of Jonesborough, TN, completed his pilgrim journey here on Earth and went to be with his Savior on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 peacefully after a brief illness.
He was born to Glen and Clora (Walters) Arrowood in Fleming, WV on July 26, 1938. Flem and his twin brother Glen were born the two youngest of eight siblings. He often reflected back on how happy and carefree his childhood years were to him, and had a sharp memory of those fond “growing up years” up until his passing. The crowning achievement of his time here was his family, and he took joy in watching their lives unfold day by day, alongside his Sandy-haired girl. His other great earthly pleasure was in working with his hands. His trade of choice was carpentry and woodworking, but taught himself many other skills whenever necessary or desired.
Flem was preceded in death by his parents Glen and Clora, his brother Sherman, and sisters Eula Damron and Avonelle Neal.
He was survived by his loving and faithful wife Sandra; brother Jack and twin brother Glen, sisters Betty Mills and Margaret Arrowood; his three boys and their wives, Scott and wife Carrie, Dana and wife Brenda, and Timothy and wife Connie; eight grandchildren and their spouses, Rebekah and husband John Hornyak, Bethany and husband Thaddeus Drum, David and wife Chastity, Stephanie and husband Robert Fulford, Sarah and husband Christopher Burke, Grace Arrowood, Emily Arrowood, and Paul Arrowood; fifteen great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Elise, John, Lincoln, Acalia, Alivia, Aliana, Abram, Kirsten, Gabriel, Kyra, Austin, Alayna, Oliver, and Brooklyn; and lastly Flem’s lifelong friend and buddy Ted Asbury.
Elder Flem was a proud preacher of the Gospel, just as his father Glen and grandfather AJ had been. He leaves behind a legacy of service as Moderator of the Zion Association of Churches and of Old Friendship Church of the United Baptist Church in Paintsville, KY. His devotion to God and the church never waivered, having spent over 60 years as a member of the Body. “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith”
Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 8, 2021 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, WV by Elders Glenn Penix, Roger Dutton and Glen Arrowood. Burial will follow at Arrowood-Dutton Cemetery, Wayne, WV. Visitation will be from noon until service time at Morris Funeral Home.