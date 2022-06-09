JOHNSON CITY - Ferrell Piper, 85, of Johnson City, TN, passed away on June 9, 2022 at the James H. Quillen Veteran’s Administration Medical Center under hospice care.
He was born in Clinton, KY. Ferrell was a veteran of the United States Army and served his country with honor in the Tank Corps. After leaving the US Army, he worked for Planters Peanut Company, becoming a manager at different stores across the country. After leaving Planters Peanuts he began his own business in Washington DC, selling a variety of candies and nuts from around the world: The F Street Peanut Shoppe. Because of the store’s success, he sold the business and retired at age 34. He and his wife Shirley shortly thereafter moved to Clinton, KY where they would live for the next 33 years.
In Clinton, they raised their son, Bernard. Ferrell’s love and dedication to his son’s education and welfare remained constant from Bernard’s birth through adulthood. Ferrell was a member of the 1st United Methodist Church in Clinton, KY.
In 2006, Ferrell and Shirley moved to Johnson City. Ferrell enjoyed following current events, University of Kentucky basketball, and always found the best deals. Even in retirement, he valued and followed good business practices.
He is preceded in death by his father Bernard Bailey Piper, his mother Estelle Ward Piper, and his sister, Dorothy Collins.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley (with whom he was married for 58 years), and son Bernard, who love and miss him very much. He always put his family first. During the last several years of his life, he struggled with Alzheimer’s Disease. However, in spite of these challenges, at his core, he remained the kind and loving man he was all of his life.
Special thanks to Ms. Rosemary Clabo and Ms. Millie Longcrier for their help and kindess, to the dedicated caregivers at Dominion Senior Living and to the Veteran’s Administration for providing compassionate care throughout his final years.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer’s Association are appreciated.
Arrangements will be made by Tetrick Funeral Home in Elizabethton. A brief graveside service will be held at Highland Cemetery in Elizabethton for family and friends at 2:00 PM on Sunday, June 12, 2022. Everyone will meet at the cemetery at 1:50 PM.
Words of comfort can be sent to the family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the family of Ferrell Piper.
A Prayer of Thanks for Everlasting Life
God, thank you for your eternal Love and for allowing my daddy to join you now. Your Mercy is great and cherished.
I am grateful that my daddy’s journey in this life is now complete and take comfort that the purpose of his life, including both joys and sorrows, that all humans must experience, will now be revealed to him, so that he can continue to serve Your Creation with an even higher purpose beyond my understanding.
I know my daddy is now connected to all of us including those who have already left this life and those of us who remain on earth, as he is now part of the Communion of Saints and the wonderful, vibrant web of Your Creation.
While I still selfishly grieve this temporary separation, I am comforted to live with the Hope and Faith that I, too, one day will be better connected to God, my daddy, and the rest of Creation. Amen.
Written by Bernard Piper, son of Ferrell Piper