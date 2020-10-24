Fern Rose Simmons (Crowe; nee Hodgson) was born in Calgary, Alberta, on July 16, 1959, the second of four children to Bill and Christine Wilna “Willy” Hodgson. Dad named her Fern after the fern growing on the moors near Thirsk, North Yorkshire where he was born and raised. She loved that and she loved her name.
Fern died on October 19th, 2020, in Erwin, Tennessee, from a ruptured cerebral aneurysm: she was 61 years old. She’d had surgery for an aneurysm many years earlier but this recent rupture came on suddenly during the night and proved fatal. She sunk into a deep coma and did not emerge. Her brave and loving husband, Mike Simmons, was by her side every minute, holding her and comforting her to the very end. Our broken hearts and love are with Mike who’s so very far away—especially hard on all of us during this pandemic making travel and gatherings dangerous.
Fern was predeceased by our mother in 2003, and is survived by our father, Bill Sr.; by me—her sister Heather (& her husband Béla); our brother Bill (& Eva); and our brother Dean (& his wife Shirlea-Ann; son Joseph; daughter Jaimee). She is also survived by her first husband and friend, Dean Crowe, and their beloved daughter, Adelle.
Fern was born into an air force family, so she grew up in cities and airbases all across Canada from Calgary, Alberta, to Bagotville, Chicoutimi and Arvida in Quebec. In 1966 dad was transferred to Bushell Park airbase just south of Moose Jaw, and in 1970, we moved into the city and into our “dream house” on Clifton Avenue where mom and dad would retire—what happy memories that households, still.
Fern was a born tomboy—as a kid she loved bugs and snakes and frogs and puddles; she loved the outdoors and playing outside. She was good at sports and track and field. She also loved animals and doted on the Hodgson family budgies, turtles, gerbils, cats and dogs. Her own beloved black & white dog “Sparky” was almost like her own child. Shy as a girl she slowly but surely came into her own as an adult when suddenly there was no bossing her around or winning an argument about politics or anything else with her—she had things thought out and was ready to discuss just about anything. She could be a force in any debate, that’s for sure.
In 1980 Fern married Dean Crowe and they had many good years together, including a trip to England with our parents where they both met dad’s Yorkshire side of the family. In 1982 they brought their only child Adelle into the world, and though their many happy years together came to an end, Fern and Dean remained good friends.
During a visit to Forest City, North Carolina in 2006, Fern was introduced to Mike Simmons. That fateful day was March 24th and what began as a friendship, soon grew into more. Fern decided it was a love worth pursuing and plotted the arduous four-day road trip to the southern states to be with Mike who she would eventually marry. My brothers and I tracked every inch of that trip via our computers and cellphones so worried about her were we, but she arrived safe and sound and had her daughter Adelle with her for company. What a relief for all of us when they finally arrived. And of course, once settled, Fern had to return to Canada to obtain a green card. This time Mike made the long trip with her to Montreal to get the paperwork in order. He also bravely accompanied Fern to Moose Jaw to meet the Hodgson family—just imagine being the guy who had lured daughter #2 so far away from the Hodgson nest! But their happiness was immediately evident to all of us and Mike fit in easily. Within minutes of meeting him, dad was imitating Mike’s southern drawl and calling him a hillbilly—and Mike loved it. And as far away as they’ve been in Tennessee all these years, we stayed in touch via telephone and social media and have been able to watch Fern’s happy “second-life” unfold with her loving husband Mike, in their enviable climate—she did not miss our winters! Fern’s happy life in Tennessee took hold as she made many friends and Mike’s family and world embraced her.
Though Fern had been a shy child, she came into her own to reveal an innate ability for taking charge of and taking good care of others—notably in her work with the intellectually-handicapped—and following in our late mother’s steps. After high school at Vanier, she worked at Valley View Centre as a nurse’s aide and years later operated a group home with her husband Dean. She was also active on Moose Jaw community boards that oversee care of the intellectually-handicapped: “Citizens All” was a favourite.
Fern was very creative and had many gifts and talents. She excelled at beadwork and embroidery. Her late mother-in-law, Adele Crowe, after whom she and Dean named their daughter, taught Fern to crochet and Fern soon excelled at that too. She was a superb cook and baker and homemaker—she could have easily run her own home-based pastry shop! Their home too was always immaculate—everything Fern turned her attention to was done in meticulous fashion.
Fern had many friends and colleagues but our mother was truly her very best friend and confidant in all the world. During mom’s last months, Fern was at her bedside every morning when mom woke up. She was a loving and caring daughter who felt the same strong love for our dad who she called “Pops”! For years Fern and dad met for coffee just about every day and on weekends when Béla and I drove in, she chipped in with family dinners as all of us tried to fill the void that mom’s absence left in our family life. Fern played a big part in helping to keep that family tradition of sharing weekend and holiday meals together.
During these last 14 happy years with Mike, his faith in God renewed and strengthened Fern’s. Theirs was a match truly “Made in Heaven”. And though bittersweet, we know that her last journey contains the silver lining of delivering her into the waiting arms of our beloved and much-missed mother.
All we can helplessly do now, is be thankful for all “Fernie” was to us, keep her fast in our hearts, pray for her safe journey, and be grateful she is not suffering. After a full and happy life that was cut too short, she is now at rest with our mom and God.
Until we see you again beloved daughter, sister, mother, colleague, friend, neighbour, and precious wife to Mike—we will hold you close in our hearts and bring you back as often as we can in our precious memories of you.
All our love, your dad, Bill Sr. (“Pops”), Heather (“Sis”), brothers Billy & Dean Hodgson
