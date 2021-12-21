ERWIN - Felix Damián Castillo, of Erwin, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center. Felix is the infant son of Anastacio Castillo Pérez and Thelma Irene (White) Castillo. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Felix Castillo Landaverde and maternal great-grandparents, Blaine and Myrtle White and Kirby and Thelma Shelton.
In addition to his parents, Felix Damián Castillo has left behind to cherish his memory: brother: Joseph Ronald Castillo; half-sister: Lizbeth Saldaña Gonzalez; maternal grandparents: Ronnie and Wanda White; paternal grandmother: Francisca Pérez Rubio; aunt: Flossie White; uncles: Sulpicio Castillo Pérez and Damián Pérez Rubio.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Felix Damián Castillo in a committal service to be held at 10:00 am, on Thursday, December 23, 2021, in Haun-White Cemetery. Those attending the committal service should meet at Haun-White Cemetery by 9:50 am for the service.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin . These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Felix Damián Castillo through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.