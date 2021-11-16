TELFORD - Felicia Dawn Stewart Ketron, 58, of Telford, TN, passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, on June 3, 1963 a daughter of the late Fred Lee Stewart and Judith Kathryn Smith Stewart. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Issac Hobert Ketron; and one brother, Scott Alan Stewart.
She was a member of the 1981 graduating class from Daniel Boone High School. Felicia was the proprietor of Felicia’s Originals where she expressed her creative talents in the form of jewelry. Additionally, she was an accomplished seamstress, and enjoyed culinary skills.
She is survived by two sons, James Ketron and wife Sue, of Bristol, and Issac Ketron, of Johnson City; one brother, Sean Stewart, of Telford; two step grandchildren, Megan and Kayla; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins; and her cat Misty and canine Butterscotch.
The Boones Creek Congregation is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting. Topic: Felicia Ketron Funeral. Time: November 20, 2021, 2:00 P.M. Meeting ID: 891 1335 0204. Passcode: 100100
The family would like to express their thanks to her extended family, friends, the Kingdom Hall congregation, the staff of Johnson City Medical Center (especially Shane Vaughn), for the prayers, visits, gifts, and every kindness shown during her illness.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the Ketron family by visiting www.montevistafunerals.com.
Arrangements especially for Mrs. Felicia Dawn Stewart Ketron and her family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN; 423-282-2631.