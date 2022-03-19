JOHNSON CITY - Faye Elizabeth King Dempsey, 86, of Johnson City, passed away on March 16, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center following a brief illness.
She was born in Tazewell, Virginia, a daughter of the late Calvin and Nora Byington King.
Mrs. Dempsey graduated from Bluff City High School in 1953. She went on to work and retire from the Johnson City Power Board after 31 years of service as a system operator.
She was a member of East Unaka Christian Church. Mrs. Dempsey had a deep love for her Lord Jesus Christ, the outdoors, and spending time with her precious family.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Jack R. Dempsey; brothers, Neil king and A. L. King; and sister, Frances Morrell.
Those left to cherish her memory include: daughter, Debra Mae Chandler and her husband, Dr. Paul Chandler, of Florence, SC; two grandchildren, Joshua Paul Chandler and his wife Maryse, Ashley Elizabeth Marsh and her husband Jesse; four great grandchildren, Jack Gaylon Chandler, Cora Diane Chandler, Abigail Elizabeth Marsh, and David Joseph Marsh; and several special nieces and nephews.
The family of Mrs. Dempsey will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM, officiated by Dr. Wayne Emory. After the service, those attending will go in procession at 1:45 PM to Monte Vista Memorial Park for a committal service at 2:00 PM.
Pallbearers will be Josh Chandler, Jimmy Dempsey, Kevin King, Justin King, Jared King, and David Tipton.
Memories and condolences may be made via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the family. (423) 282-1521