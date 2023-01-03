Faye Cook Fox went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 1, 2023 after a lengthy illness. Faye was born in Boone, North Carolina on October 18, 1933, the daughter of the late Dayton and Texie Cook of Boone, North Carolina.
Faye was a member of Skyline Heights Baptist Church where she was active in the church choir, WMU, and worked in the church library for several years. Faye also served as a volunteer at Kingsway Charities, Bristol, VA for several years after retirement.
In addition to her parents, Faye is preceded in death by her husband, Clayborn Eugene Fox; sisters, Aretta Critcher and Mary Hill; brother, Hoyt Cook, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Survivors include her two daughters, Donna and husband Reverend Dr. Dwight Hobbs and Jeanie and husband Charlie Thomas; granddaughter, Damaris Hobbs; grandson, David Hobbs and his wife Brooke; great-grandson, Landon Hobbs. Faye is also survived by her sisters and brother and their families: Esther and Reverend Dana Williams, Dennis and Kristy Cook, Ann Duckworth, and sister-in-law Donna Cook.
A graveside service will be conducted Friday January 6, 2023, at 10 am in the Roselawn Memorial Park with Reverend Dr. Dwight Hobbs officiating. Special music will be provided by Damaris Hobbs. Active pallbearers will be chosen from family and friends. Friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 am Friday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.