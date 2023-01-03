Faye Cook Fox went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 1, 2023 after a lengthy illness. Faye was born in Boone, North Carolina on October 18, 1933, the daughter of the late Dayton and Texie Cook of Boone, North Carolina.

Faye was a member of Skyline Heights Baptist Church where she was active in the church choir, WMU, and worked in the church library for several years. Faye also served as a volunteer at Kingsway Charities, Bristol, VA for several years after retirement.