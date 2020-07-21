NEW MARKET - Faye B. “Berry” Jenkins, 89, New Market, Tn. Formerly of Johnson City, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Jim & Bessie Ellison Berry. She was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Harold Dean Jenkins who passed away August 8, 2017, her daughter: Dora Mae Ellison Hubbard who passed away March 12, 2018 and a brother: Lee Roy McCracken. She was a member of the Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church, Johnson City.
Survivors include her Grandchildren: Susan (Johnny) Howerton, David (Julie Hubbard, Robin (Terry) Stedham, Sarah Hubbard and Charles Hubbard., eight great Grandchildren and ten great great grandchildren. Two Sisters: June McCracken, Gray and Shirleyh Martin, of North Carolina, A Brother: Douglas McCracken, Hickory, NC. Several nieces & nephew.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Friday July 24, 2020 in the Captain Nelson Cemetery, Roan Mountain. Active Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday funeral home. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distances. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.colm.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Jenkins family