ERWIN - Faith Wheeler Higgins, 75, Erwin went to Heaven Sunday, September 4, 2022 in the Franklin Woods Community Hospital. She was a native of Yancey County, North Carolina and was a daughter of the late Rev. Ebb Wheeler and Eddie Letterman Wheeler. Faith was a charter member of Maranatha Tabernacle in Unicoi. She had worked as a rural carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for many years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Adam Wheeler; four sisters, Wanda Cooper, Evie Shepard, Margaret Morrow and Kathy Callahan.
Faith enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a big fan of the Atlanta Braves, and she loved driving fast cars. But most of all she loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and going to Church.
Survivors include her son, Jeffery Higgins; a grandson, Kevin Higgins; a brother, Rev. E.L. Wheeler and his wife, Queenie of Erwin; three sisters, Henrietta Anderson of Mars Hill, NC, Lida Gill of Greeneville, SC and Sally Cole and her husband, Calvin of Weaverville, NC; a brother-in-law, Tom Morrow of Burnsville, NC; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Faith will be conducted at 1:00 PM Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Maranatha Tabernacle, off Buckeye Road, Unicoi with Pastor E.L. Wheeler officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 12:00 noon until the service hour. Entombment services will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel. Her grandson and nephews will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Higgins family. 423-928-2245