ERWIN - Faith Wheeler Higgins, 75, Erwin went to Heaven Sunday, September 4, 2022 in the Franklin Woods Community Hospital. She was a native of Yancey County, North Carolina and was a daughter of the late Rev. Ebb Wheeler and Eddie Letterman Wheeler. Faith was a charter member of Maranatha Tabernacle in Unicoi. She had worked as a rural carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for many years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Adam Wheeler; four sisters, Wanda Cooper, Evie Shepard, Margaret Morrow and Kathy Callahan.

Faith enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a big fan of the Atlanta Braves, and she loved driving fast cars. But most of all she loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and going to Church.

Trending Recipe Video