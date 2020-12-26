JOHNSON CITY - F. Forrest Lang, M.D., age 75, of Johnson City, TN died at home on December 20, 2020 of Multiple System Atrophy (MSA). Born in Philadelphia, PA to the late “Bunny” and Pete Lang. Husband to Carol (nee Stango). Father to Ellen “Nelle” Nave (Chet), Mary Jacobs and James Lang. Pop-Pop to Ethan, Jack, and Caroline Nave, and Ben and Abby Jacobs. Brother to Peter Lang (Barbara), Shaker Heights, OH, David Lang, Bordentown, NJ and Abby Lang (Tim Wade), Upper Darby, PA.
Dr. Lang joined the faculty of the Department of Family Medicine, James H. Quillen College of Medicine, East Tennessee State University (ETSU) in 1984. For 27 years he worked as a respected physician, educator, researcher and mentor. At the time of his retirement in 2011, Dr. Lang was Professor and Vice Chairman, Director of Medical Education.
Dr. Lang’s professional accomplishments were many. Early on, in 1987, as director of the College’s Introduction to Clinical Medicine course he infused Standardized Patients into the curriculum and wrote scripts to guide instruction in doctor-patient communication. Reflecting on Dr. Lang’s contributions, Dr. Reid Blackwelder, Professor and Chair of the Department of Family Medicine, said “This course is a powerful and major legacy. It has become the...largest interprofessional communications course in the country.”
Among other innovations, Dr. Lang championed the Objective Simulated Clinical Experience that extends to all ETSU medical students and family medicine residents. He conceived of, developed and implemented the Appalachian Preceptorship, an integrated clinical-classroom experience of rural medicine and Appalachian culture, which still brings medical students from all over the country to ETSU and nearby rural communities. Colleagues say this course has led medical students to go into family medicine or primary care in underserved areas. Especially close to his heart, Dr. Lang spearheaded the Rural Primary Care Track in the Tennessee communities of Mountain City and Rogersville. His work always was accompanied by a deep love of Appalachia - the mountains and the people especially.
During his almost three decades on the faculty at ETSU, Dr. Lang was known for his distinctive bow ties and for collaborating with colleagues on funded research projects and co-authored more than 30 professional papers in journals such as Academic Medicine, The Journal of the American Board of American Board Of Family Medicine, Patient Education and Counseling and American Family Physician. Selected themes included patient-centered cancer communication, patient perspectives on their own illness, rural medical education training, and decision-making at the end of life. The Chinese Medical Doctor Association asked Dr. Lang and colleagues to develop a train-the-trainers program in doctor-patient communication designed to reach physicians throughout China.
Dr. Lang had a long and distinguished history of service to the National Board of Medical Examiners (NBME). In 1994 he served on an NBME standard-setting panel, followed by years of Item Writing to assess student learning. From 2010-12 he served on an NBME Communications Task Force. Upon learning of his death, a representative of the National Board shared that “fellow committee members described Dr. Lang as “awesome.”
In recognition of his contributions to the advancement of rural medicine, doctor-patient communication and innovations in student learning and assessment, Dr. Lang received numerous awards and recognitions. What he valued most in his work was the colleagues who became friends, the patients whose lives he touched and the students he taught and mentored.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Quillen College of Medicine Rural Primary Care Track Endowment. Checks to be made to ETSU Foundation and sent to ETSU University Advancement, PO Box 70721, Johnson City, TN 37614. On the check memo line note Fund #683224 and Forrest’s name. Or visit www.ETSU.edu/give.
Details on a memorial will be announced at a later date. Go to morrisbaker.com for full obituary.