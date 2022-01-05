F.C. Peterson, age 81, Heaven brightened when F.C. Peterson of Erwin, passed on January 3, 2022. As one of ten children of the late Jerry and Idella Peterson, F.C. was born on December 25, 1940, in Poplar, NC.
F.C. married the love of his life when he married the late Elaine Edwards Peterson. Their lives forever changed when their only child, Matthew Shane Peterson, was born in June 1971. F.C. and Elaine made every sacrifice possible so that Matthew could excel and graduate from UT Medical School in 1997. F.C. was a man of profound faith who did not know a stranger. From the time of his marriage to Elaine, he attended Mountain Dale Freewill Baptist Church on Spivey Mountain where he served as a Deacon for many years.
F.C. retired from Hoover Precision Products after several years of service. He was a member of the Tennessee National Guard. F.C. loved to travel and was able to experience many wonderful countries all over the world with his family.
F.C. is survived by his son, Matthew and son-in-law, Jason W. Miller of Atlanta, as well as his beloved granddaughter, Ella G. Miller of Boone, NC. Also surviving is Gretchen Lewis of Unicoi, TN who was like a daughter to F.C. He is also survived by his sisters: Velva Landers of Erwin, Gertrude Street of Johnson City, Eleanor Poole of Erwin, and Wilma Jean Reedy of Salem, Virginia.
F.C. was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of forty-three years, Elaine Edwards Peterson; brothers: Garfa Peterson, Harvey Peterson, Jack Peterson, and Everette Peterson; his sister, Emaline Miller.
F.C. once said it best when he said he had preached his own funeral each day of his life. In consideration of that sentiment, a receiving of friends will be held on Thursday, January 6, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. in the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. A graveside committal service will be performed on Friday, January 7 at 11:00 a.m. in the Evergreen Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor Tommy Hensley of Mountain Dale Freewill Baptist Church. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 a.m. on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the ALS Association Tennessee Chapter, Post Office Box 40244, Nashville, TN 37204 in memory of F.C. and his late wife Elaine.
Due to Covid-19 the family respectfully asks those attending Mr. Peterson’s services please wear a mask and use social distancing.
