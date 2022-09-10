JOHNSON CITY - When Everett Edward Schmidt was born on August 9, 1927, in Gothenburg, Nebraska, his father, Alfred, was 44 and his mother, Beulah, was 38. He was married to Florence Marie Smith, until her death in 1990, and they had four children together. He then married Evelyn Lilly Stewart in February 2005 in Johnson City, TN. He died on September 2, 2022, in Johnson City, TN, at the age of 95. Ed was raised in North Platte, NE. He became a Christian at 12 years of age. He joined the Boy Scouts of America and was a Boy Scout until the age of 18 when he became an Eagle Scout. Ed enlisted and served in the US Navy as a seaman first class on the tank landing ship LST-339. He was honorably discharged from Navy in June 1947. Ed attended Johnson Bible College in Knoxville, TN, and Phillips University in Enid, OK where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in May 1952. After college he worked for the Boy Scouts of America in Duncan, Ok as a field scout executive. He preached at various locations before being ordained into the ministry in Marlow, Ok in May of 1963. His first fulltime Christian ministry began at Driftwood Christian Church in Driftwood, OK in 1963. In 1964, Ed and his family moved to Piney Flats, TN, where he worked as a draftsman and lineman for the United Inter-Mountain Telephone Company until he retired after 26 years. During that time, Ed also ministered at Bluff City Christian Church, help start the Indian Springs Christian Church in Kingsport, TN as well as interim minister at East End Christian Church in Bristol, VA. Ed is survived by his wife of 17 years, Evelyn, his children, Karl Schmidt, Lynn Ash, Michael Schmidt, and Karen Mason. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held at Tetrick Funeral Services in Johnson City, TN on Monday September 19th from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm. A celebration of life is to take place at 1:00 pm and a military honors graveside will follow at Mountain Home National Cemetery in Mountain Home, TN. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Schmidt Family.