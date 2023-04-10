LIMESTONE - Evelyn Wine Bowman, 96, Limestone, went to her Heavenly home on Friday, April 7, 2023, following a brief illness.
Mrs. Bowman was a native and lifelong resident of Washington County. She was a daughter of the late George Robert and Lula Harwood Wine.
Mrs. Bowman was a 1945 graduate of Boones Creek High School, then attended East Tennessee State College.
She was a homemaker and a former substitute teacher with the Washington County School System. In her earlier years, Evelyn worked at Harris Hardwood Floor Manufacturing as Secretary to Mr. Robert Harkins.
Mrs. Bowman was a longtime member of Bowmantown Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years.
Evelyn was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-four years, William Benjamin “Bill” Bowman, in 2003, three brothers, John I. Wine and wife Louise, Samuel H. Wine and wife Joy, Billy J. Wine and wife Dorothy. One sister, Betty Wine Light and husband Lee, niece, Gladys Wine Deremer, brother and sister-in-law, Don and Joyce Bowman.
Mrs. Bowman is survived by her daughter, Vicki Jackson and husband Mickey, Unicoi; her son, Ben W. Bowman and wife Teresa, Jonesborough; two grandchildren, Dr. Beth Jackson, Johnson City, Emma Bennett and husband Alex, Jonesborough; four great-grandchildren, Landry and Easton Misenar, Johnson City, Mikey and Warren Bennett, Jonesborough; nieces and nephews, Lee Ann Bowman, Alison Bowman Jones and husband Blake, Barbara Jones and husband Jody, Phyllis Potter and husband Ron, Martha Love and husband Jimmy, David Wine and wife Kathi, George Wine and wife Karen, Bruce Wine and wife Janice, Stephen Wine and wife Cindy; several great nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of Governor’s Bend Assisted Living in Erwin and Abundant Christian Living Community in Johnson City for their compassionate, loving care of Evelyn.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 2:00 P.M., in Fairview Cemetery, 1033 Leesburg Rd., Jonesborough, TN 37659. Honorary pallbearers are Johnnie Lyons, Helen Mitchell, Gail Broyles, Beverly Armentrout, Stephanie Gaby, Sandra Sehlhorst, Ronald Dykes, Mickey Jackson, Richard Squibb, Larry Shanks, Eric Bailey and Gerald Sparks. Those planning to attend are requested to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 P.M.
Memorials in Evelyn’s name may be made to Bowmantown Baptist Church, 418 Bowmantown Rd., Jonesborough, TN 37659, or the charity of your choice.