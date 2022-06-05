ERWIN - Evelyn Rice Ford, age 94, of Erwin, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. Born October 17, 1927, Evelyn is a daughter of the late George E. and Laura Cox Rice. Evelyn was a lifelong resident of Unicoi County. She was a devout Christian and member of Ninth Street Baptist Church. Evelyn truly loved her church family. She was an active member of the Gleaners Class and served on various committees serving her Lord. Evelyn was employed by Southern Pottery where she enjoyed painting Blue Ridge Pottery. For many years she worked in the retail clothing industry and had a style all her own. She was also a lifetime member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Evelyn was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be truly missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband, J. H. Ford Jr.; a great grandson Karson Ford Griffith; sister and brother-in-law: Esther and Roy E. Edwards; brothers and sister-in-laws: Donald Rice (Edith), Burnie Rice (Ethel), Milburn Rice (Louise), Homer Rice (Jewell), and Herman Rice.
Evelyn Ford leaves behind to cherish her memory: her daughters Connie Brewer (Danny) and Laura Wright (John Jr.); granddaughters: Kim Maggart (Adam) and Candy Griffin (Brent); grandsons: Scott Brewer (Tonya) and Jeremy Wright (Danielle); great-granddaughter: Briley Wright (fiancée Drew Keasling); great-grandsons: Colt Brewer, Dakota Brewer, Bryson Griffith, Bo Griffin, Andy Wright, Mason Wright and Hayden Shaffer; two nephews whom she considered her “sons:” Jerry Rice and Steve Rice (Carol); sister-in-law Irene Rice; and other beloved nieces and nephews from the Rice and Ford families.
The family would like to offer special thanks to the nurses and staff at Governor’s Bend for their loving care, to the nurses and staff on hall 4200 and Ballad Hospice for their loving care and compassion shown to Ms. Evelyn during her stay at Johnson City Medical Center.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Evelyn Ford in a funeral service to be held at 7:00 pm on Monday, June 6, 2022, at Ninth Street Baptist Church. Pastor Carl Connelly and Reverend Steve Rice will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 5:00 pm on Monday and will continue until service time at Ninth Street Baptist Church. A graveside committal service will be held at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Evergreen Cemetery. Those attending the committal service should meet at Evergreen Cemetery by 2:50 pm on Tuesday for the service. Serving as active pallbearers will be her great grandsons.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Evelyn Ford through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.