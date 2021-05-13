JOHNSON CITY - Evelyn McCoy Cox, age 90 of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021 in The Waters of Johnson City after a long, courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was the daughter of the late Ben and Hassie Pope born to them on August 21, 1930 in Bristol, Tennessee. She was a member of the Grace Temple Baptist Church.
Along with her parents, Evelyn is preceded in death by her first husband, Marion McCoy and her second husband, Lloyd Cox; a sister, Minnie Bell Pope, one grandson, Billy Whitson and one infant son.
Evelyn is survived by her loving children; Barbara Reed, Kathy Dodson (Larry), Ron McCoy (Frutosa) and David McCoy (Doreen); thirteen grandchildren, several great-grandchildren as well as many of relatives and friends left behind to cherish her memory.
Funeral services for Evelyn Cox will be conducted on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 7:00 P.M. in the chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services with Rev. Scott Green officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, after 5:00 P.M. until the hour of service.
A committal service for Evelyn will be held on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. in the Washington County Memory Gardens with Rev. Jamie Ferguson officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery no later than 9:50 A.M.
The family would like to thank The Waters of Johnson City, especially Jeremy and Brittany for the wonderful care given to Evelyn, during her stay. Also, a special “Thank You” to Amedisys Hospice and Nurse Kim who also showed great kindness and care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church Building Fund.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Cox Family.