JOHNSON CITY - Evelyn Little Baldwin, 96, of Johnson City passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 29, 2022. A native of Elizabethton, she was the daughter of Clay and Florence Miller Little.
Evelyn worked at American Bemberg Corporation in the payroll department and retired as manager of the Credit Bureau of Elizabethton and Carter County. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. Evelyn felt her purpose in life was to create special memories for her family, which she excelled at, and to be a dedicated caregiver to members of both her and Randal’s family who were in need.
In addition to her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, Randal L. Baldwin, sisters Christine Flanary and husband James, Beryl Laws and husband John, her brothers Earl Little and wife Barbara, Harold “Buddy” Little, and infant brother Eugene Little.
Left to cherish her memory include Steve Baldwin and wife Leanna of Johnson City and her daughter Laura Baldwin Chinouth of Charleston, SC, grandchildren Josh Baldwin of Johnson City, Rachael Baldwin Sari and husband Ismail of Salihli, Turkey, Jordan Chinouth and wife Amy of Watkinsville, GA, and Grant Chinouth and Crystal Urban of Chicago, IL, great grandchildren Jackson Chinouth, Adalyn Chinouth, Selin Sari, Alya Sari, a sister-in-law Trilla Little of Elizabethton and several nieces and nephews.
For those who prefer, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in memory of Evelyn to Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 East Market Street, Johnson City, TN 37601.
The family will greet guests to share memories from 12:00 until 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Tetrick Funeral Services in Johnson City, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 1:00 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. Douglas Fairbanks, Rev. Michael Lester, and Rev. Doug Grove-DeJarnett officiating. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Happy Valley Memorial Park, Elizabethton.
Active pallbearers will be Josh Baldwin, Jordan Chinouth, Grant Chinouth, Russ Flanary, Terry Flanary, Mike Laws, Mike Malone, and Richard Barker. Honorary pallbearers are Ron Rogers, Jim Cambron, and Danny Cox.
Special heartfelt thanks to the tireless staff on the 500 wing at Abundant Christian Living and the incredible team of Amedisys Hospice Care for their expert care of our family and the many kindnesses we were shown.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Baldwin Family.