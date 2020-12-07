Evelyn Jewell Jones ~ Born: August 21, 1929 – Died December 7, 2020
“Rejoice when I am gone, I will be free of the pain”. Mrs. Claude Jones, Jewel, Mama Jewel, Mama Jones, Mamaw Jones, Evelyn, she answered to many names, each in their own special relationship.
“Too blessed to be stressed”; “Temper Lord but don’t throw me on the trash heap”; “Fit as fiddle but my bow is bent”. Many of us have heard one or more of these responses from Jewel Jones. She was grateful to live one more day, one more Sabbath. “I know I am still here for a reason: God is not finished with me yet; I still have work to do.” She attributed her living into her 90’s to her “faith in God”.
Jewel was an amazing woman in her own right. She was self-educated and was always ready to share her knowledge with so many. Passing on tidbits of how to take a leaf and grown a tree. As a last gesture of devoting her life to further the education of others, she has designated her mortal body to be donated to Quillen College of Medical for Research in hopes of benefiting others.
Ms. Jewel had a true passion for nature and exhibited it in so many forms. She cared for all God’s creatures, nourishing back to health a bird from a broken wing; a wounded dog from a broken leg, or even a black snake named “Geronimo”. In laying season, her chicken Henny Penny pecked on the kitchen window every morning and Jewel would open the sash and let Henny Penny nestle in her favorite place… gave Ms. Jewell a fresh egg for the morning breakfast.
Of many roles, she was a mentor, always prefacing advice with: “You’d better listen to me” and then continue to share advice, solicited or not. With a caring and nourishing heart, she was a soul that truly wanted to help people. She always shared and helped distribute food to friends and neighbors.
She was preceded in life by her husband Claude Jones and her brother Bill Byrd. She is survived her two children: Steve Michael Jones, his wife Chris and his children, Eric, Kristy and Jeromy Jones and their mother Karen Cole; her daughter Nancy Jones Hasty and husband Joseph Hasty. Surviving siblings are Garnie Byrd, Ruby Huffine, Anna Lou Chase, Frieda Bible and Gaynelle Wilhoit.
A special thanks to Hospice, Meals on Wheels, Dr. Clark, many loyal and dedicated friends and especially to caretakers Ciara Scalf, Gloria Hall and Linda Byrd.
An announcement of a memorial - a private gathering of family and friends, with Father Ed presiding - is forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to Jewel’s special charities: Washington County – Johnson City Animal Shelter, 3411 N. Roan St., Johnson City, TN 37601; Or to: Avalon Hospice 4619 Fort Henry Dr. Kingsport, TN 37663; Or to: Meals on Wheels 704 Rolling Hill Dr., Johnson City, TN 37604.
