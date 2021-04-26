Evelyn Jaynes Berryman G’Fellers, 89, passed away Saturday morning, April 24, 2021, at her residence in Chuckey surrounded by family. Although she had to battle many major illnesses and hardships in her life, she always had a strong will to survive and persevere.
Evelyn was born in October 1931 to the late George and Pauline Jaynes along the banks of Horse Creek. Her travels took her many places from Chuckey, TN, to Reno, NV, to Oklahoma City, OK, and finally back to Chuckey. She had worked as a nursing assistant, sales person, and as a farmer on the family farm. She always took great pride in her children and was very involved in their lives through school and after. She was a mother to anyone that entered her home or just needed a little extra support.
She was a member of Cedar Grove United Methodist Church.
Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law: Michael and Janet Berryman of Oklahoma City, OK; one daughter and son-in-law: Brenda and Jimmy Greer of Chuckey; two sons-in-law: Harold Weller and Ronald Knight; seven grandchildren: Stephanie (Steve) Ulmer and Heather Berryman both of Oklahoma, Ethan Knight and Summer (Matthew) Bright both of Chuckey, Vicky (Daniel) Johnson, Beverly Weller, and Doug (Michelle) Weller all of Greeneville; eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband: Lloyd Berryman; second husband: Billy H. G’Fellers; her daughter: Debora Berryman Knight; step-daughter: Barbara Weller.
The family wishes to thank Amedisys Hospice, especially Tammy, Kayla and Chris for all of their love and support given to their mother during this difficult time.
The family will receive friends from 4 – 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Pleasant Hill Cemetery at Horse Creek. The Rev. Rick Burrows will officiate. Those who wish to go in procession are asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens at 10:15 a.m.
Pallbearers will be Adam Brumit, Buddy Arrowood, Doug Weller, Gary Brumit, Jerry G’Fellers, and Mitch G’Fellers.